Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IPAXW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 124,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,517. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.

