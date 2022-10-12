ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €11.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.99.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 391,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 55.5% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

