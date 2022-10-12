Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $16,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,489.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

