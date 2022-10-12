Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Buys 122,952 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 122,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $105,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,540,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,959.16.

On Thursday, July 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 161 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $165.83.

On Friday, July 15th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of RWLK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 280,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,364. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWLK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

