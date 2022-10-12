Insider Buying: TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) insider Cymbria Corporation purchased 1,000,000 shares of TeraGo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,618,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,759,475.

TeraGo Trading Up 2.7 %

TGO stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.40. 6,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,294. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TeraGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.39.

Get TeraGo alerts:

About TeraGo

(Get Rating)

Read More

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.