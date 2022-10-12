Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. 118,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $448.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $317.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

