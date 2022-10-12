Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 16,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
