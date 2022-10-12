Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 16,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $12,373,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,566,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212,244 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 416.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

