Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.
In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Insmed stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. Insmed’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
