Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 794,864 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. Insmed’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

