Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

IBP stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,819. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

