Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
IBP stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,819. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
See Also
