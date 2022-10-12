Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.
Insulet Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,594. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 462.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.56. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
