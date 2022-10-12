Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,594. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 462.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.56. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Insulet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.