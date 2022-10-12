Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $94,963.62

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $94,963.62 and $405.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Insured Finance Token Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,864,272 tokens. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @insuredfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance. The official message board for Insured Finance is insuredfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance (INFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Insured Finance has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 31,864,271.82933265 in circulation. The last known price of Insured Finance is 0.00288325 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $583.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insured.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.