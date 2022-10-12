Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.59.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. 24,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,607. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $143.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after acquiring an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
