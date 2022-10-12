Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.59.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. 24,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,607. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $143.92.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after acquiring an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

