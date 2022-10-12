Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. 7,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,013. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $1,118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,821,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,911,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

