International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.16. 102,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.48. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

