International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.