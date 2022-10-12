International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE IP opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $56.57.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

