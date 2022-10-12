International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $56.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.