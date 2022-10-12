Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

XENT remained flat at $28.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,526. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intersect ENT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.