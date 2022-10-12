Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Stock Down 0.2 %
IVAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
