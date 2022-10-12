Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Down 0.2 %

IVAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 17.5% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.