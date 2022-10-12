Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $383.48 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

