Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $13.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,791. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

