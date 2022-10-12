Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $383.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $544.47.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

