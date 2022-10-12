Inu Base Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,072.00 (INUB)

Inu Base (INUB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Inu Base has a market capitalization of $19,628.70 and $11,072.00 worth of Inu Base was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inu Base token can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Inu Base has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Inu Base Profile

Inu Base’s launch date was March 30th, 2022. Inu Base’s total supply is 800,000 tokens. The official website for Inu Base is inubase.org. Inu Base’s official Twitter account is @inubase.

Inu Base Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inu Base (INUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Inu Base has a current supply of 800,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inu Base is 0.02453587 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inubase.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inu Base directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inu Base should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inu Base using one of the exchanges listed above.

