Inverse Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $967.14 (INVERSE)

Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Inverse Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Inverse Protocol has a total market cap of $967.14 and approximately $17,670.00 worth of Inverse Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Inverse Protocol Profile

Inverse Protocol launched on April 30th, 2022. Inverse Protocol’s total supply is 1,026,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,870 tokens. The official message board for Inverse Protocol is medium.com/@inverseprotocolofficial. The official website for Inverse Protocol is inverse-protocol.com. Inverse Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inverseprotcol.

Buying and Selling Inverse Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse Protocol (INVERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Inverse Protocol has a current supply of 1,026,702 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inverse Protocol is 0.00094038 USD and is down -34.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $577.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inverse-protocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

