Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 432.0% from the September 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,648. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 294.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,400.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 317,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

