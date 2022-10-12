Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 432.0% from the September 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,648. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.