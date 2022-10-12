Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 136,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,839,020 shares.The stock last traded at $25.32 and had previously closed at $25.33.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

