Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,366. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

