Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,366. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.