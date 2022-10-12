Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.64

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 82620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

