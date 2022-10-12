Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.24% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 255,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 179,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 174,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,693. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

