Investors Buy High Volume of IAC Put Options (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,508 put options on the company. This is an increase of 643% compared to the average volume of 472 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

IAC Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 29,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,410. IAC has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC will post -13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in IAC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

