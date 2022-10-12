Investors Buy Large Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 14,980 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Tellurian Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 485,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,540,568. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.28.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.