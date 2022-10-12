Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Investors Title Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITIC traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.05. 3,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $132.05 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

About Investors Title

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Investors Title by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

