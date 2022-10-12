Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Investors Title Stock Performance
NASDAQ ITIC traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.05. 3,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $132.05 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
