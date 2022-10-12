IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.6%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. 108,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 199,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

