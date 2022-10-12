IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRadimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,373. The stock has a market cap of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.08. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

