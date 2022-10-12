iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

