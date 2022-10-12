iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 345,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the typical volume of 174,347 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,395,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,139,000 after buying an additional 290,384 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 1,533,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,357,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

