iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,230 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $540,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.10. 493,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,521. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
