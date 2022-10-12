iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Trimmed by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $45.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

