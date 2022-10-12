iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,430. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

