iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6,635.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,850,275 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.