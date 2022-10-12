iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 46,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,887. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.