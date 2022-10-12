iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,056. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

