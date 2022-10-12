iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Lessened by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 672,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 348,511 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 6,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,391. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

