iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 323,239 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. 2,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

