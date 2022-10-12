iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after buying an additional 1,061,312 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,530,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,736,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 262,798 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,940,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,219,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.83 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

