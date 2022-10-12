iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,143,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,345. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

