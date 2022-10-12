iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 1,210,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,969,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

