iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 4,101,392 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

