iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,121,000 after purchasing an additional 360,056 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,397 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

