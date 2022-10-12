iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 449.0% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.